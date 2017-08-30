These Tips Will Keep You In Fashion

These are the tips you have been looking for if you are interested in dressing better. Good fashion can be accomplished with just a little hard work, even on a budget!

If you are going directly from work to an evening out on the town, take a few makeup basics with you to change your look. Consider darker lipstick and some smoky eye shadow to transform your look. You may also darken your blush a bit, providing some contour for darker time. These three products will ease the transition.

How to apply your makeup depends on where you are going. For example, if you are going for an interview, keep your makeup looking natural and highlight your best feature. For instance, if you have beautiful eyes, wear a soft color that enhances the color of your eyes. If your best feature is your cheekbones, add a little color to the apple of your cheeks.

Wear cropped pants in a more flattering way by choosing capris, pedal pushers, and bermuda shorts that do not fall at the widest part of your calf. Choose pants that end above the knee or closer to the ankle. You should also avoid flared styles to keep your look streamlined.

Take advantage of the summer fashion season. The summer is the most open season when it comes to fashion. There are very few colors that are frowned upon, and the style options are usually endless. Wear the craziest colors and funkiest styles that you can think of while you can. When it comes to smear fashion, anything is possible.

If you find a classic skirt, linen shirt or pair of jeans that fits you perfectly and makes you look and feel fabulous, buy two of them. Designers make their money by making changes every year so that customers will buy new items each season. You may not ever be able to replace that beloved item that gives you so much pleasure and confidence.

Reduce the clutter in your closet for extra storage room. While you might think that having a lot of clothes gives you a ton of options, this really is not the case. You fashion choices, however, can be seriously restricted with a closet that is jammed and cluttered. Dig into your wardrobe and rid it of all things that neither fit nor have been worn lately. Keep items that can coordinate with a variety of other pieces or ones that can work for various venues.

If you are in your 40's or older, know that you can still fashionable for your age. This does not mean that you should dress the way you did when you are 20, but you can make wise fashion choices. For middle-aged women, V-neck tops with cardigans or blazers with a pair of dress pants is a nice look.

To add a touch a bit of "spring" to your wardrobe, go with mint green this season. This soft green looks great on its own or when paired with other colors like neutrals and other subdued hues. You can find it in various shades and in everything from dresses to shoes.

A great fashion tip is to start buying clothes that are slim fitting but not too tight. Wearing baggy and over-sized clothing might make you feel comfortable, but you'll look quite silly. Slimmer fitting clothes are much more appealing. They look good even on people that are a bit heavy.

If you are a man, you should make sure that you don't wear suspenders and a belt at the same time. These two things serve the same purpose making them redundant. Also, you will look silly sporting suspenders with a belt. This is a simple fashion do not that will keep you looking handsome.

The most popular colors nowadays for clothing are pastel colors. More specifically, mint green has been making a huge comeback this season. So, if you are into keeping up with the latest styles, purchase a nice mint green dress, pair of heels, purse and use green makeup and nail polish.

If you wear leather, take care of it. When you buy a leather garment, ask the salesperson what kind of animal was used for it and what the tanning process was. Find out the specific care steps you need to take both right after purchase and over the lifetime of the garment.

Now that you have learned the basics about fashion, you are armed and ready to be the fashion icon that you want to be. From classic to trendy, any look is achievable with the right advice. Use what you have learned to put together a look that is truly you.