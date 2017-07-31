Fashion: When It Concerns Tips And Tricks, We'Ve Got The Very Best

Being fashionable is key in life. You don't, however, always need the latest runway looks or hours of time in front of the mirror every day. In fact, most fashion tips are quite simple. Read on for great advice.

If you are going directly from work to an evening out on the town, take a few makeup basics with you to change your look. Consider darker lipstick and some smoky eye shadow to transform your look. You may also darken your blush a bit, providing some contour for darker time. These three products will ease the transition.

Even though something is all the rage in fashion at the moment, do not wear it if it does not compliment your body type and/or personal style. For example, people that are on the heavier side should not wear skinny jeans. They are not very flattering so you will not look trendy if you wear them.

Tight levis can look attractive on someone who is fit with a slender figure, but if you are a bit on the heavy side, look for jeans that fit well without being tight. Your extra pounds will be even more noticeable if you look as if your pants are painted on you.

Only buy clothes that are flattering to your figure. Do not think that you must have every fashion trend that is available, even if it does not look good on you. No matter how trendy an item is, if it is not flattering to your figure, don't consider buying it.

Build your wardrobe around basic staples that you can mix and match easily. Some key pieces include a little black dress, a fitted jacket and matching skirt, a tailored pair of slacks in a neutral color and a pair of dark, fitted trouser jeans. These items can take your almost anywhere paired with the right top and/or accessories.

When purchasing jeans, go for timeless looks. For example, classic straight leg or boot cut jeans never go out of style. Opt for either of these styles in either a dark denim or slightly faded to remain in style throughout the years. By opting for these styles, you will always be in style no matter the current fashion.

If you have curly hair, you know that humid weather can cause it to frizz. Be sure to use a good conditioner after you wash your hair. Blot dry with a towel and then add a little serum containing silicone to your style. Alternately, you could use styling cream. Serum is a little heavy for some types of hair and may cause a chemical buildup.

Although it may have been popular years ago, wearing clothing that does not match is not in style anymore. Whether you are wearing jeans and a top, a suit, or a skirt and shirt, be sure the top and bottom match. The same goes for the accessories you choose to wear.

Stand out by embracing your unique features. Some may see high cheekbones or birth marks as flaws, but highlighting what makes you the person you are will set you apart. People will remember you for that "flaw" and may even find you more attractive because of it. That cute little mole or dimples may be your selling point.

Don't be afraid to discuss your fashion budget with your friends, even if it's limited. Perhaps you have a best friend with several wonderful pieces. Offer to trade or simply tell her you would like to have them when she gets tired of them. You may be able to score some great items for free, or at least at a significant savings over retail prices.

When you are looking for a new piece of clothing, think carefully about what you already have. Buying something that doesn't match what you have in your closet is how some people end up with a closet full of things they never wear. Make sure any new piece fits in with your overall wardrobe.

When you dry your hair, you should just pat or blot it dry with a towel instead of rubbing your hair with a towel. Rubbing tangles and breaks your hair and can even lead to loss of hair. When you are blow-drying your hair, use a low setting and move the blow dryer constantly so that you don't fry one section of hair. Don't hold the blow dryer too close as this can cause harm to your hair and even burn you.

When hemming your pants, take the height of your shoes into account. The hem of your pants should always be half to three fourths of an inch off the floor. Keep two lengths of pants. Have pants that you can wear heels with and ones you can wear with flat shoes.

When you are choosing a jacket for a very important upcoming event, you need to make sure that you find the jacket with the right sleeve length. If your coat is too long or too short people will notice. Your shirt cuff should show about half an inch or so. This is a key that you must always keep in mind.

If you're a heavier person, you should wear dark, solid colors to mask your size a bit. If you want to look ten pounds lighter, choose darker colors like black, brown or navy. If you're a small person, try wearing brighter and whiter clothing to look bigger to others.

If you are wearing all black or all white, that can sometimes make you look too simple and dressed down. To brighten up plain, solid colors you can try wearing shoes and accessories that are in sparkly and bright. Do not go overboard or you can make the whole look seem cheap.

Now that you've read this article, you should have a much better self esteem regarding fashion and your own personal flavor. Fashion is better if it's unique, and you can do that since you're a unique person. Remember the tips and advice you've read here as you work towards fashion in your life.